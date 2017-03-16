$16K raised for 2 accused of leaving 3 kids alone in mall

An online fundraising campaign has raised more than $16,000 for a western New York couple charged with leaving their three young children alone in a mall while the parents worked in the shopping center. Amy Gagliano, a mother of three children, told WHAM-TV in Rochester that she started a GoFundMe page for the parents after reading media reports of the Rochester couple's arrest last weekend.

