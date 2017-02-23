Women's Gymnastics Head Coach Jeff Thompson Fired From Position
Women's gymnastics head coach Jeff Thompson - whose tenure had been mired in controversy - has been relieved of his duties according to athletic director Sandy Barbour in a press release. Thompson had served as head coach of the program for the last seven seasons, with this season being his seventh at the helm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Onward State.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FBI: Say NO To Trump About Russian Stories
|3 hr
|Banana Republican
|3
|13WHAM Patrice Walsh (Dec '10)
|4 hr
|Greg Cappellino
|48
|the ha ha challenge
|5 hr
|IescapedNY
|8
|people I have ran off this forum
|5 hr
|IescapedNY
|16
|GOP: Town Hall Meetings Are Disasters
|5 hr
|Bruce popper
|16
|skidmark has a callous on his meat stick
|7 hr
|skidmark
|2
|TRUMP: The Russian Update
|7 hr
|Banana Republican
|28
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC