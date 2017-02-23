Winning $1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Rochester
A second prize Powerball ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven in Rochester on Lake Avenue, near Latta Road, in Charlotte. Access to most of our on-demand video clips is open to all users.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13WHAM Patrice Walsh (Dec '10)
|1 min
|Greg Cappellino
|48
|the ha ha challenge
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|8
|people I have ran off this forum
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|16
|FBI: Say NO To Trump About Russian Stories
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|2
|GOP: Town Hall Meetings Are Disasters
|1 hr
|Bruce popper
|16
|skidmark has a callous on his meat stick
|2 hr
|skidmark
|2
|TRUMP: The Russian Update
|3 hr
|Banana Republican
|28
|Warren pushes votes to become a Sanctuary City...
|5 hr
|Ha Bot
|46
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC