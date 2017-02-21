Walsh Duffield insurance agencies to move to armory

The recent consolidation of several Rochester-area insurance agencies under the banner of the Walsh Duffield Cos Inc. goes the next step as all Rochester operations plan a move to the Culver Road Armory. The Buffalo-based insurance agency has grown its Rochester market starting with the transition of the Stuart G. Smith Agency to the Walsh Quinn Agency in 2014 and more recently with the acquisition of the Barry York Agency and Don Allen Agency in 2016.

