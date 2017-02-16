Walmart's house beers are ostensibly produced by Trouble Brewing, but are brewed at Genesee Brewing in Rochester, N.Y. If you believed the Trouble Brewing beers sold at Walmart are truly craft beers, instead of private-label beers produced at a large industrial brewery in Rochester, N.Y., you're not alone. But one Cincinnati beer drinker is so mad that he's suing the world's largest company over what he's calling the "wholesale fiction" around the ales, seeking compensatory damages "in an amount to be determined at trial."

