Visit Rochester, Wetelainen honored by industry publication
Visit Rochester, the agency that promotes tourism across Greater Rochester, and a member of its team, have been recognized by a major resource in the meetings industry. Smart Meetings magazine named Deidre Wetelainen as the 2016 Smart Meetings Supplier of the Year in the Enterprising Up and Comers category.
Rochester Business Journal.
