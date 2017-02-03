Visit Rochester, Wetelainen honored b...

Visit Rochester, Wetelainen honored by industry publication

Visit Rochester, the agency that promotes tourism across Greater Rochester, and a member of its team, have been recognized by a major resource in the meetings industry. Smart Meetings magazine named Deidre Wetelainen as the 2016 Smart Meetings Supplier of the Year in the Enterprising Up and Comers category.

