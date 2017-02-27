Vision Optical Measuring Systems for Cylindrical Profile Measurements

Optical Gaging Products VICI MTL 1's high resolution camera is capable of resolving the intricate features inherent in small turned medical parts, while its software includes thread analysis, compared radius, and chamfer tools to facilitate measurement of small features using simple programming techniques. Ideal for fast and easy external dimensional profile measurements of dental implants, bone screws, threaded inserts, valves and other cylindrical parts up to 300 mm long and 60 mm tall that are used in medical applications, the VICI MTL 1 system from Optical Gaging Products offers high performance in a practical and compact optical measuring machine.

