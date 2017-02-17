Vintage photos: Thruway motorists str...

Vintage photos: Thruway motorists stranded in 1960 snowstorm

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

The winter storm which battered Central New York on Feb. 20, 1960 with 20 inches of snow left the Syracuse area "nearly a peninsula" according to the next day's Herald American, virtually cut off from the western and southern portions of New York State. The Thruway was closed all day from Syracuse to Buffalo and state police said it would probably be plugged until the next morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Liberal Media Whining Over Trump Playing Six R... 4 hr IescapedNY 3
stop posting here Sam 4 hr IescapedNY 3
House shot at along 4th Street in Rochester 4 hr IescapedNY 10
Memories from Rochester.... (Nov '07) 6 hr Alfred1 14
Hot local TV news women 6 hr Sam 5
TRUMP: Look What Happened in Sweden!!! 6 hr Ha Bot 20
Happy President's Day Everyone! 6 hr IescapedNY 14
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,282 • Total comments across all topics: 279,029,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC