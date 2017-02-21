Vintage photos: 'Mad Dog' Sullivan arraigned in Syracuse in 1982
Armed deputies escort Joseph Sullivan into the federal courthouse on Clinton Street for his arraignment on a bank robbery charge on Feb. 26, 1982. On Friday Feb. 26, 1982, a state police helicopter hovered above Clinton Square as a five-car police motorcade halted in front of the federal courthouse on Clinton Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakeland, FL Crime Statistics - Not Good At All
|2 min
|Truth hurts liber...
|6
|Ha Ha has been on Topix almost a decade
|7 min
|Truth hurts liber...
|3
|I Challenge RPD to Notify ICE About all illegal...
|17 min
|Truth hurts liber...
|7
|16 year old boy fires shot at officer.
|26 min
|Truth hurts liber...
|2
|$22'000 per student is a waste. Time to privati...
|30 min
|Truth hurts liber...
|11
|Ha Ha was beaten so bad he's in hiding
|3 hr
|perfect
|3
|IescapedNY Special Weekend Deal
|11 hr
|IescapedNY
|15
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC