Vasudeva releasing a new LP, touring, playing NYC with Tancred
NJ instrumental trio Vasudeva play a kind of math rock that sounds rooted in bands like Minus the Bear and Maps & Atlases. It's poppy and a little danceable, and the complexities are impressive but they don't dominate the songs.
