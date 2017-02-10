US News: Albany is 30th best place to live
A view of the Empire State Plaza in Albany before Thursday's snowstorm on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. U.S. News & World Report ranked the city the 30th best place to live in the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I Sure Hope President Trump Is Being Compensate...
|2 min
|Bruce popper
|13
|TRUMP: ANOTHER Weekend Of a Protests
|6 min
|Bruce popper
|9
|Japanese PM: Did you see what I did there?
|10 min
|IescapedNY
|17
|Country Sweet Reopens, awesome .. BUT
|19 min
|Ha Ha
|12
|Wease picks his fights (Jul '15)
|30 min
|Bruce popper
|866
|IescapedNY (Florida edition) Must Go
|37 min
|Ha Ha
|16
|TRUMP: Okay Iran..You Win
|48 min
|Ha Ha
|36
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC