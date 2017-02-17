Upstate NY woman arrested after 2 pet ferrets let loose at apartment complex
An Upstate New York woman has been arrested after she was accused of abandoning her two ferrets named Malice and Mayhem at an apartment complex. Sharon M. Anemaet, 40, of Bloomfield in Ontario County was arrested Friday on charges of animal abandonment and animal cruelty, the Democrat and Chronicle of Rochester reported .
