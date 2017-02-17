Upstate NY repeat sex offender gets 6...

Upstate NY repeat sex offender gets 60 years to life for abusing 10-year-old girl

23 hrs ago

A registered sex offender has been sentenced to 60 years to life in prison for sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl. Sentencing Day for Man Who Sexually Abused 10-Year-Old In Irondequoit: Antwon Smith, a previously registered sex... https://t.co/8rxm9SQKRg pic.twitter.com/Uq29EeHARW Prosecutors in Rochester say 34-year-old Antwon Smith had been convicted of eight sex offenses and was already in New York's offender registry when he abused the child in December 2015.

