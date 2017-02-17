Upstate NY repeat sex offender gets 60 years to life for abusing 10-year-old girl

A registered sex offender has been sentenced to 60 years to life in prison for sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl. Sentencing Day for Man Who Sexually Abused 10-Year-Old In Irondequoit: Antwon Smith, a previously registered sex... https://t.co/8rxm9SQKRg pic.twitter.com/Uq29EeHARW Prosecutors in Rochester say 34-year-old Antwon Smith had been convicted of eight sex offenses and was already in New York's offender registry when he abused the child in December 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.