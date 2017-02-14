University of Rochester graduate student robbed
Two people robbed a University of Rochester graduate student late Tuesday night on a pedestrian foot bridge at the school. According to a post on University of Rochester Department of Public Safety's official Facebook page , two men approached the man with a handgun.
