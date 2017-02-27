University of Rochester announces tui...

University of Rochester announces tuition increase

According to the University of Rochester , tuition for undergraduates will increase 3.7 percent to $51,090 for the 2017-18 academic year. Room and board will also increase 3.4 percent, and tuition at the Eastman School of Music will increase 3.7 percent.

