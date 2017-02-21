Uber: 6,000 New Yorkers already drivi...

Uber: 6,000 New Yorkers already driving for us ... in other states

Uber says nearly 6,000 New York state residents regularly leave the state to drive for the ride-hailing company elsewhere because Uber cannot operate outside of the New York City area. The company released the number Wednesday, saying it supports their call to expand into upstate cities like Rochester , Syracuse , Albany and Buffalo .

