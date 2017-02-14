Trump's Orders Leave UR International Students in Limbo
The recent immigration executive orders are raising questions for some of the nearly one million international students at United States colleges and universities, like the University of Rochester. "We have some students also who are considering transferring to another school outside the U.S. because this just doesn't feel very welcoming and friendly right now," said Cary Jensen of the University of Rochester International Services Office.
