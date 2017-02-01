Trombonist Nick Finzer to help kick off expanded Grand Center Jazz...
Trombonist Nick Finzer and his sextet are coming to St. Louis to perform at 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 1 at the Curtain Call Lounge . The show will be free and open to the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Louis Jazz Notes.
Comments
Add your comments below
