Trombonist Nick Finzer to help kick off expanded Grand Center Jazz...

Trombonist Nick Finzer and his sextet are coming to St. Louis to perform at 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 1 at the Curtain Call Lounge . The show will be free and open to the public.

