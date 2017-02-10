This week on a NYNa : A new generatio...

This week on a NYNa : A new generation of Democratic

19 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

This week's episode of "New York Now," the award-winning coproduction of WMHT and the Times Union, has Jimmy Vielkind of Politico New York at the Reporters Roundtable discussing pot policy and the increased pressure being placed on the members in the state Senate's Independent Democratic Conference - especially Sen. Jose Peralta, the newest member of the breakaway conference. Also: WMHT's Matt Ryan talks to Bronx Assemblyman Michael Blake, a former aide to President Barack Obama who's now a candidate to become a vice chair of the Democratic National Committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Rochester, NY

Comments made yesterday: 33,784 • Total comments across all topics: 278,777,808

