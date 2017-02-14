The Strong Museum will open a 'Women in Games' exhibit in 2018
"Women have indelibly shaped every aspect of the history of video games, and that story needs to be better documented and told." That's Jon-Paul Dyson, director of the International Center for the History of Electronic Games at The Strong museum in Rochester, New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Engadget.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hate Groups Triple in 2016, Trump the Reason
|11 min
|Ha Ha
|21
|Black Lives Matter in Schools tomorrow
|1 hr
|John
|4
|TRUMP: Press Conference???
|2 hr
|IescapedNY
|2
|KellyAnne ConJob banned from MSNBC Morning Joe
|3 hr
|IescapedNY
|24
|Annual Pothole Season In Rochester NY
|3 hr
|Ha Ha
|11
|Spies Keep Intelligence From Trump on Leak Conc...
|3 hr
|IescapedNY
|7
|TRUMP TIC: Snitches Get Stiches!!!
|8 hr
|IescapedNY
|5
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC