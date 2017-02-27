Teen accused of firing gun at officer pleads not guilty
A 16-year-old teen entered a not guilty plea on Monday to shooting at a Rochester police officer on Sunday. Monday morning, 16-year-old Ernestiaze Moore pled not guilty to attempted murder and gun charges.
