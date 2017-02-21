Takata ranks last in reputation among...

Takata ranks last in reputation among 100 most-visible companies in U.S.

21 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

Takata Corp. took last place on a list ranking the reputations of the 100 most-visible companies in the U.S., landing in the "critical" score category, the Overall, the market-research company reported the auto industry's reputation is improving, despite the recent Volkswagen emissions cheating and Takata airbag scandals. Harris Poll, of Rochester, N.Y., uses its Reputation Quotient to rank the 100 most-visible companies based on U.S. consumer perception.

