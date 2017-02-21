Survey: Fraud-free elections, free sp...

Survey: Fraud-free elections, free speech, key to democracy

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: Albany Times Union

A survey of U.S. political science professors a month into Donald Trump 's presidency shows that fraud-free elections tops a list of 19 principles as most essential to democracy, as do free speech and a free press. Political scientists at Dartmouth College , the University of Rochester and Yale University collaborated on the survey as part of an initiative they called Bright Line Watch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Duce Plopper is not allowed to post here 10 min Ha Bot 1
Does Bannon ever shower or brush teeth? 35 min Ha Bot 3
Wease picks his fights (Jul '15) 36 min Ha Bot 892
respond to this if you think haha ia a tard 36 min Ha Bot 18
Nine People Shot In Rochester In Three Days! 1 hr IescapedNY 10
DooshTard tRump is against 1st Amendment 1 hr Ha Bot 4
Warren pushes votes to become a Sanctuary City... 1 hr DOescapeNY 60
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,409 • Total comments across all topics: 279,136,562

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC