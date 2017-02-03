Students OK After School Bus Crashes on Upper Falls Boulevard
Some scary moments Friday morning for a school bus driver and the children on the bus as it was involved in a crash around 8 a.m. in Rochester. Rochester police say a woman who apparently had some kind of medical issue drove down the wrong way on Upper Falls Boulevard near Clinton Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My Donald says Super Bowl RIGGED !!!
|43 min
|Melania Tramp
|1
|Donald Grump already taking a VACATION !!!!
|51 min
|Need a better Prez
|19
|let's all post our banking info
|1 hr
|Mary
|2
|let's all relax by posting our social security ...
|1 hr
|Leigh
|2
|Sam's social security number
|4 hr
|Raj in Tech Support
|2
|iescapedny spelling
|6 hr
|IescapedNY
|2
|super bowl plans?
|6 hr
|Raj in Tech Support
|7
|party at my house for ALL Topix posters
|6 hr
|IescapedNY
|16
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC