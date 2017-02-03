Students OK After School Bus Crashes ...

Students OK After School Bus Crashes on Upper Falls Boulevard

Friday Feb 3

Some scary moments Friday morning for a school bus driver and the children on the bus as it was involved in a crash around 8 a.m. in Rochester. Rochester police say a woman who apparently had some kind of medical issue drove down the wrong way on Upper Falls Boulevard near Clinton Avenue.

Rochester, NY

