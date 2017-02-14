Student shot, sexually abused and tortured speaks out

'I didn't think I was going to make it': Student shot, sexually abused, slashed with glass and tortured for 40 HOURS in case of mistaken identity speaks out Nicholas Kollias, now, 23, was rescued in December 2015 by a SWAT team after enduring 40 hours of torture in Rochester, New York Kollias, a senior at University of Rochester, was abducted along with another student by a group of nine people in a case of mistaken identity In December 2016, ringleader Lydell Strickland, 27, was sentenced to 155 years in prison after being found guilty of 31 charges Survivor: Kidnapping victim Nicholas Kollias, 23, has broken his silence for the first time since his dramatic rescue in 2015 after he endured 40 hours of horrific torture As he sat in a bathtub red with his own blood, which was gushing from a gunshot wound in his leg and a ghastly cut on his head, kidnapping victim Nicholas Kollias says he ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.