Strangers plan early wedding for brid...

Strangers plan early wedding for bride's cancer-stricken dad

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: MSN Living

At the start of 2017, special education teacher Alyssa Kamm was on top of the world: She was engaged to her partner of six years, Mike Kamm, they had just bought a house together in Rochester, New York, and they were planning their wedding for 2018. But then her father was diagnosed with cancer and her whole world turned upside down.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSN Living.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hot local TV news women 3 min Sam 5
TRUMP: Look What Happened in Sweden!!! 14 min Ha Bot 20
stop posting here Sam 20 min Ha Bot 1
House shot at along 4th Street in Rochester 37 min IescapedNY 7
Happy President's Day Everyone! 49 min IescapedNY 14
IKEA Selling Border Wall Kit 1 hr IescapedNY 6
CONGRESS: We Want Russia Documents 3 hr IescapedNY 3
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,258 • Total comments across all topics: 279,022,963

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC