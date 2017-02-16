State Education Department awards $30...

State Education Department awards $300,000 to schools in Rochester and Albany

The Rochester City School District will be receiving some of $300,000 from the State Education Department in order to implement the Connecting Youth in Transition program. The state and federal grants, which will also be given to the City School District of Albany, will help the districts provide opportunities for young people who are not in school or working to achieve significant improvements in education, employment, and "other key outcomes".

