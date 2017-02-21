Snowmobiler's body recovered from Conesus Lake
Police have recovered the body of one of two western New York men who are presumed to have drowned after their snowmobile broke through the ice on one of the Finger Lakes. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office says Jason Fluet's body was found a few hours after search efforts resumed Wednesday morning on Conesus.
