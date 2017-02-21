Slaughter tours new intermodal station
Rep. Louise Slaughter, D-Perinton, toured Rochester's new intermodal station this week, touting its progress since work began to transform the facility in October 2014. Construction on the project - which was funded in part by a $15 million grant from the Federal Railroad Administration through the Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery Program - is expected to be completed by the end of summer.
