Slaughter tours new intermodal station

Rep. Louise Slaughter, D-Perinton, toured Rochester's new intermodal station this week, touting its progress since work began to transform the facility in October 2014. Construction on the project - which was funded in part by a $15 million grant from the Federal Railroad Administration through the Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery Program - is expected to be completed by the end of summer.

