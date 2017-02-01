Shop With Your Heart This Valentine's...

Shop With Your Heart This Valentine's Day At Mount Kisco Charity

This February, the Twigs of Northern Westchester will be offering a sale from Feb. 6 to Feb. 14. Area shoppers will have the opportunity to "wow" their special someone this Valentine's Day, while helping the community as a whole. All jewelry at the Thriftree Thrift Shop will be 25 percent off, ranging from budget-friendly to high-end.

