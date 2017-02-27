RPD: Teen Shoots at Officer, Charged with Attempted Murder
Rochester police say Ernestiaze Moore, 16, will be charged as an adult for charges of second-degree attempted murder and weapon possession. Police chief Michael Ciminelli said it happened around 1:30 Sunday afternoon, as 16-year-police veteran Kelly Phillips investigated the report of shots fired in the area of Santee Street.
