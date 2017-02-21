Rochester schools aim to close racial...

Rochester schools aim to close racial gap among students, teachers

Rochester officials are planning to travel as far as Puerto Rico to increase diversity among the city's public school teachers. The Rochester City School District is aggressively recruiting teachers of color to close a large racial gap among teachers, who are predominantly white, and students, who are predominantly not white, according to a report by News 10 WHEC.

