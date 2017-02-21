Rochester, New York schools aim for more teacher diversity
WHEC says the district has started recruiting about two months ahead of schedule - and officials will travel as far as Puerto Rico as part of those efforts. The school board says about 80 percent of teachers in the district are white.
