Rochester Man Pleads Not Guilty in City's First Homicide Case of 2017
David Torres, 31, of Rochester pleaded not guilty to a charge of second degree murder in connection with the death of 26-year-old Devon Lewis of Gates. According to court paperwork, Torres struck Lewis in the head with a metal pipe following an altercation.
