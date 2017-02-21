Rochester Man Pleads Not Guilty in Ci...

Rochester Man Pleads Not Guilty in City's First Homicide Case of 2017

David Torres, 31, of Rochester pleaded not guilty to a charge of second degree murder in connection with the death of 26-year-old Devon Lewis of Gates. According to court paperwork, Torres struck Lewis in the head with a metal pipe following an altercation.

