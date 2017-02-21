Rochester "Make-A-Wish" teen to be RazorSharks honorary team captain ahead of wish
A Rochester teen will be welcomed as an honorary team captain of the Rochester RazorSharks for Saturday evening's game. The organization tells us that 17-year-old Tykem was diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy.
