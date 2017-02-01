RIT alumnus to speak at commencement ...

RIT alumnus to speak at commencement ceremony

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: WHEC-TV Rochester

Austin McChord graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology with his Bachelors degree in bioinformatics. He'll be returning to give the 2017 commencement address as the CEO of the technology company Datto.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHEC-TV Rochester.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the ha ha going away party 47 min perfect 11
little baby ha ha 49 min perfect 6
why won't ha ha work?? 51 min perfect 11
this is for perfect 52 min perfect 5
steel city Steelers doesn't wash her booty 1 hr Bruce popper 1
it took me six hours to run off steelcitysteelers 1 hr Bruce popper 1
Trump Supporters Are Boycotting Starbucks. 3 hr Ha Ha 41
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,960 • Total comments across all topics: 278,491,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC