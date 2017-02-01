RIT alumnus to speak at commencement ceremony
Austin McChord graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology with his Bachelors degree in bioinformatics. He'll be returning to give the 2017 commencement address as the CEO of the technology company Datto.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHEC-TV Rochester.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the ha ha going away party
|47 min
|perfect
|11
|little baby ha ha
|49 min
|perfect
|6
|why won't ha ha work??
|51 min
|perfect
|11
|this is for perfect
|52 min
|perfect
|5
|steel city Steelers doesn't wash her booty
|1 hr
|Bruce popper
|1
|it took me six hours to run off steelcitysteelers
|1 hr
|Bruce popper
|1
|Trump Supporters Are Boycotting Starbucks.
|3 hr
|Ha Ha
|41
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC