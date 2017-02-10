Report: Rochester has lowest graduati...

Report: Rochester has lowest graduation rate in NY

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: WHEC-TV Rochester

Statewide, the rate increased to 79.4 percent. Locally, the Rochester City School District continues to struggle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHEC-TV Rochester.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
South Wedge Restaurant "The Beale" To Close 27 min IescapedNY 1
who watched the super bowl 39 min IescapedNY 2
TRUMP: Golden Shower Dossier 54 min IescapedNY 3
Lakeland FL. Black Flash Mob Targets Muslim own... 58 min IescapedNY 1
IescapedNY (Florida edition) Must Go 3 hr Bruce popper 3
Trump Won. Get Over. Bah has haw.....Zippy! 3 hr IescapedNY 19
skidmark doesn't know who his father is 3 hr IescapedNY 2
TRUMP: Okay Iran..You Win 5 hr IescapedNY 27
Fake Pocahontas - she's a joke! 8 hr IescapedNY 19
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hong Kong
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,319 • Total comments across all topics: 278,749,231

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC