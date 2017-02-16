RBJ Power Breakfast Series: Rochester...

RBJ Power Breakfast Series: Rochester's Photonics Future

Since Rochester was named as the new hub for the American Institute of Manufacturing Photonics, the area has been touted as the optics and photonics capital of the world. With over $600 million of investment dollars already committed, it marks the largest public-private commitment for a manufacturing institute launched in the U.S. The photonics center will bring together the nation's leading companies, universities and research institutions to realize manufacturing of integrated photonic circuits.

