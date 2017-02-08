Rapper Young Thug sued after New York concert no-show
An upstate New York event organizer says he lost $360,000 when the Atlanta rapper Young Thug did not show up at a concert he was supposed to headline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Does The Phoney fake IescapedNY ALways Want...
|3 min
|IescapedNY
|1
|pizza parties for planned parenthood
|7 min
|Ha Ha
|15
|Jeff Sessons Confirmed
|8 min
|Ha Ha
|3
|TRUMP Muslim Ban Failure
|1 hr
|Ha Ha
|72
|ha ha is nuts!!
|1 hr
|Ha Ha
|9
|perfect still can't tell one poster from another
|2 hr
|Ha Ha
|3
|ha ha reached 100 posts today!
|2 hr
|Ha Ha
|15
|TRUMP:Eric's $100K Secret Service Bill
|2 hr
|Ha Ha
|61
|Up Early, On Duty
|5 hr
|Ha Ha
|29
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC