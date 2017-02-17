Random Acts of Kindness Make Marriages Happier
Doing something nice for your spouse can boost your emotional well being, according to a new study-even if he or she isn't aware of your good deed. , provides scientific evidence that it really is better to give than to receive, say the authors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.
