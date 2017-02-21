Radio Social appoints head chef

Radio Social has appointed Steven Eakins, a Rochester native, as head chef of its in-house restaurant, He will transition to the role in March. Eakins returns to the area from New York City after previously working as an executive chef in Marc Murphy's Benchmarc restaurants.

