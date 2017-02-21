Police: Shooting Leaves 4 Injured In Rochester
Officials say four men were shot around 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Rochester police say all four victims are from Rochester.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warren pushes votes to become a Sanctuary City...
|52 min
|Ha Ha
|54
|ha ha is so obsessed
|53 min
|Ha Ha
|9
|guarantee of the day
|54 min
|Ha Ha
|4
|the ha ha challenge
|1 hr
|Ha Ha
|10
|Boehner: Obamacare Here To Stay
|1 hr
|Banana Republican
|5
|TRUMP: Takes Another Victory Lap
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|2
|Why is the MC Water Authority Advertising?
|2 hr
|IescapedNY
|3
|13WHAM Patrice Walsh (Dec '10)
|15 hr
|Greg Cappellino
|48
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC