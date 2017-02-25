Police Investigate Triple Stabbing on Dewey Ave.
Officers were originally called to Rochester General Hospital around 2:30 a.m. when both a 25 and 26-year-old walked into the hospital with stab wounds to the upper body. Police who went to the scene of the party found a third victim, a 42-year-old woman.
