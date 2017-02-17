Police: Father, son hunting coyotes shoot NY man by accident
Authorities say a man has been seriously injured after being accidentally shot by a father and son hunting coyotes in a rural western New York town. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says the shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. Monday in a wooded area in the town of Sweden, 15 miles west of Rochester.
