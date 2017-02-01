Police: Apparent murder-suicide inves...

Police: Apparent murder-suicide investigated in western NY

Read more: New Jersey Herald

Authorities say a man and woman in their 70s have died in an apparent murder-suicide at a suburban Rochester home. Police in the Monroe County town of Greece say officers were asked to check on the welfare of a woman who failed to report to work Wednesday morning at her job across the street from her home on Mount Read Boulevard.

