Police: Apparent murder-suicide investigated in western NY
Authorities say a man and woman in their 70s have died in an apparent murder-suicide at a suburban Rochester home. Police in the Monroe County town of Greece say officers were asked to check on the welfare of a woman who failed to report to work Wednesday morning at her job across the street from her home on Mount Read Boulevard.
