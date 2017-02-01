Photo Recap: Umphrey's McGee @ Rochester, Ny 1.29.17
Umphrey's McGee recently rolled through upstate New York and had to play a set of shows sans lead ripper Jake Cinninger . They made due by bringing Joshua Redman out and playing their hearts out, and our friend Jake Silco was there to get shots from the show.
