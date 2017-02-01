Photo Recap: Umphrey's McGee @ Roches...

Photo Recap: Umphrey's McGee @ Rochester, Ny 1.29.17

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Live Music Blog

Umphrey's McGee recently rolled through upstate New York and had to play a set of shows sans lead ripper Jake Cinninger . They made due by bringing Joshua Redman out and playing their hearts out, and our friend Jake Silco was there to get shots from the show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Music Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the in the know era is over on Topix 9 min Bruce if fit 1
steel city Steelers wash your booty 2 hr Bruce if fit 1
Does pigpen still post here? 2 hr Bruce if fit 32
buh bye steel city Steelers 2 hr IescapeNY 6
I went to the county jail and one of the sherif... 2 hr IescapeNY 2
Channel 10 Stopped all Comments 2 hr IescapeNY 5
the mikemegg era on Topix is over 2 hr IescapeNY 2
Fairport NY Where They Produce Topix Trolls By ... 7 hr IescapeNY 25
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,748 • Total comments across all topics: 278,467,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC