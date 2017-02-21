Perry woman charged after giving fals...

Perry woman charged after giving false details of an accident

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Batavian

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office filed charges Feb. 16 against Nicole K. Sullivan in relation to a one-car accident that occurred during the early morning hours of June 10. Sullivan, 31, of Perry, is charged with: falsely reporting an incident in the third degree; unlicensed operator of a motor vehicle; aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree; operation of an unregistered motor vehicle; failure to notify the Department of Motor Vehicles of change in address; no seat belt; and driving left of pavement markings. On June 10, at approximately 2:25 a.m., an accident on Fargo Road, Stafford, was reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Warren pushes votes to become a Sanctuary City... 5 min Adul the Refugee 2
Rochester City Council Approves Dog Park At Cob... 11 min IescapedNY 2
Rochester City Council Approves Sanctuary City ... 45 min IescapedNY 1
Hot local TV news women 1 hr Ha Bot 19
Day in the Life of Joe Dooshbag Republican Cons... 8 hr truth can be dist... 1
CNN: "The most trusted name in news" Hahahahahahs 9 hr Thomas 2
"Not My President" March Draws Millions Nationwide 10 hr Sam 22
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. NASA
  5. Supreme Court
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,016 • Total comments across all topics: 279,059,347

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC