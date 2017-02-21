Perry woman charged after giving false details of an accident

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office filed charges Feb. 16 against Nicole K. Sullivan in relation to a one-car accident that occurred during the early morning hours of June 10. Sullivan, 31, of Perry, is charged with: falsely reporting an incident in the third degree; unlicensed operator of a motor vehicle; aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree; operation of an unregistered motor vehicle; failure to notify the Department of Motor Vehicles of change in address; no seat belt; and driving left of pavement markings. On June 10, at approximately 2:25 a.m., an accident on Fargo Road, Stafford, was reported.

