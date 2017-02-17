No Injuries When Cop Fires At Woman A...

No Injuries When Cop Fires At Woman Armed With Butcher Knife

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WIBX-AM Whitesboro

Authorities say no one was injured when a Rochester police officer fired at a butcher knife-wielding woman who was chasing another woman. Police say officers responded around 7 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a person being threatened by a former friend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
NYS New Road Signs Made in Arkansas 11 min IescapedNY 11
looking for someone to jo with 17 min glennglenn115 1
Are you a TARD? 20 min IescapedNY 19
Wease picks his fights (Jul '15) 7 hr Libs are fake news 869
News 16-year-old Hillside Children's Center resident... (Mar '09) 9 hr Ginger 12
Murder of a prostitute in 1978 or 79 (Feb '12) 10 hr Ron 118
the truthhurtsliberals era on Topix is over 10 hr perfect 4
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,429 • Total comments across all topics: 279,010,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC