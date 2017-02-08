New York's grossest food? Garbage pla...

New York's grossest food? Garbage plate ranked among each states' foulest dishes

The garbage plate has been given the title of New York State's "grossest" food on a new Thrillist list that names the worst staple dishes of all 50 states. That might be a highly debatable claim among Upstate New Yorkers, many of whom would gladly devour a garbage plate any day of the week.

