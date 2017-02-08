New York's grossest food? Garbage plate ranked among each states' foulest dishes
The garbage plate has been given the title of New York State's "grossest" food on a new Thrillist list that names the worst staple dishes of all 50 states. That might be a highly debatable claim among Upstate New Yorkers, many of whom would gladly devour a garbage plate any day of the week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the Sam era on Topix is over
|6 min
|Bla haha
|8
|nobody on today??
|10 min
|Bla haha
|9
|TRUMP Muslim Ban Failure
|22 min
|Ha Ha
|77
|it will be another hour before skidmark shows up
|2 hr
|Ha Ha
|1
|Jeff Sessons Confirmed
|2 hr
|Sam
|41
|skidmarks last post was 4:05
|2 hr
|Ha Ha
|1
|skidmark makes me feel like a tard wrangler
|3 hr
|Ha Ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC