New York-Headquartered Walsh Duffield Companies Relocates Rochester Operations
Walsh Duffield Companies Inc., an insurance agency headquartered in Buffalo, N.Y., has moved its Rochester, N.Y., operations to The Culver Road Amory after seeing recent growth in the Rochester market. This growth comes on the heels of the transition of the Stuart G. Smith Agency to the Walsh Quinn Agency in 2014 and the acquisition of the Barry York Agency and Don Allen Agency in 2016 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rochester Crime Statistics To Be Released At 10...
|48 min
|IescapedNY
|11
|Kerryann Conway with shoes on Couch in Oval Off...
|1 hr
|Tiny Hands Drumpf
|7
|Trump Awarded Himself an "A"
|1 hr
|history teacher
|8
|Trump set to LIE to Congress & America tonite
|1 hr
|history teacher
|1
|Will Democrats Make Fools Of Themselves Before,...
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|2
|TRUMP LEAKS: It Is All Obama's Fault
|2 hr
|perfect
|2
|Tyquan Rivera Back In Jail On A Parole Violation.
|3 hr
|perfect
|12
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC