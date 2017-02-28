New York-Headquartered Walsh Duffield...

New York-Headquartered Walsh Duffield Companies Relocates Rochester Operations

Walsh Duffield Companies Inc., an insurance agency headquartered in Buffalo, N.Y., has moved its Rochester, N.Y., operations to The Culver Road Amory after seeing recent growth in the Rochester market. This growth comes on the heels of the transition of the Stuart G. Smith Agency to the Walsh Quinn Agency in 2014 and the acquisition of the Barry York Agency and Don Allen Agency in 2016 .

